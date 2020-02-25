Zimbabwe: Mucheke Man in the Dock for Mbanje

Masvingo — A serial drug peddler from the Mucheke suburb Michael Mzembi, has appeared before the Masvingo magistrate's court after he was allegedly found in possession of more than a tonne of dagga in his car.

Mzembi (37) of Zimuto Street, Mucheke A, was found with many sachets and twists of prepared dagga weighing 1 053kgs hidden in his VW Golf.

Appearing before Masvingo magistrate Mr Mbonisi Ndlovu yesterday, Mzembi pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal dealing in dangerous drugs.

He was remanded in custody to Friday for trial.

Prosecutor Mr Malvern Mapako told the court that on October 8 last year around 11 am, a crack team of police officers from ZRP Masvingo Central received a tip off that Mzembi, who has previous cases of drug peddling, was dealing in dangerous drugs.

The court heard that police went to the accused's house and found him there.

The police team asked Mzembi to escort them to his car, which was parked near Mucheke long distance bus terminus.

Police asked him to open the vehicle upon which they searched and recovered dagga, which was stashed in sachets and twists.

The court heard that the dagga was hidden under the driver's seat, in the dash board and in the boot.

Mzembi admitted that the drugs were his, leading to his arrest, the court heard.

"The recovered dagga was taken to Masvingo, Zimbabwe Post Office (ZIMPOST) where it was weighed in Mzembi's presence and discovered to be 1 053 kg. The certificate of weight and the dagga was available in court as exhibit." said Mr Mapako.

He said the motor vehicle, VW Golf ADG7716 from which the dagga was recovered is being held at Chikato Police Station as an exhibit.