Zimbabwe: Mucheke Man in the Dock for Mbanje

25 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Mswazie

Masvingo — A serial drug peddler from the Mucheke suburb Michael Mzembi, has appeared before the Masvingo magistrate's court after he was allegedly found in possession of more than a tonne of dagga in his car.

Mzembi (37) of Zimuto Street, Mucheke A, was found with many sachets and twists of prepared dagga weighing 1 053kgs hidden in his VW Golf.

Appearing before Masvingo magistrate Mr Mbonisi Ndlovu yesterday, Mzembi pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal dealing in dangerous drugs.

He was remanded in custody to Friday for trial.

Prosecutor Mr Malvern Mapako told the court that on October 8 last year around 11 am, a crack team of police officers from ZRP Masvingo Central received a tip off that Mzembi, who has previous cases of drug peddling, was dealing in dangerous drugs.

The court heard that police went to the accused's house and found him there.

The police team asked Mzembi to escort them to his car, which was parked near Mucheke long distance bus terminus.

Police asked him to open the vehicle upon which they searched and recovered dagga, which was stashed in sachets and twists.

The court heard that the dagga was hidden under the driver's seat, in the dash board and in the boot.

Mzembi admitted that the drugs were his, leading to his arrest, the court heard.

"The recovered dagga was taken to Masvingo, Zimbabwe Post Office (ZIMPOST) where it was weighed in Mzembi's presence and discovered to be 1 053 kg. The certificate of weight and the dagga was available in court as exhibit." said Mr Mapako.

He said the motor vehicle, VW Golf ADG7716 from which the dagga was recovered is being held at Chikato Police Station as an exhibit.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.