Zimbabwe: Drunk Man, 46, Stones Mom, 77, to Death

A Rusape man who in a drunken stupor went berserk and stoned his mother to death, has been arrested police have confirmed.

Muzowaka Mucheke, 46, from Chishaya Village under Chief Tandi, is alleged to have murdered his mother Monica Mucheke, 77, and left her in a pool of blood after stoning her several times on the head.

Manicaland province police spokesperson, Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the suspect arrived home from Stella Business Centre drunk around 3am and entered the room where his mother and their maid Margret Mabhiza were sleeping.

He reportedly started shouting and threatening to kill them and demanded the two to vacate the homestead immediately.

The deceased opened the door and went out with Muzowaka to try cool him down.

"The suspect instructed her mother to sit down and she complied. He then started assaulting her with open hands, picked up a stone and smashed her with it several times on the head," said the police spokesperson.

The now deceased cried for help and Mabhiza ran out to call for assistance from the neighbours.

When she returned with other neighbours, they found Monica lying dead on the door steps while Muzowaka ran away from the scene after committing the crime.

A report was later made at a local police station leading to Muzowaka's arrest.

"We appeal to members of the public to solve their differences in an amicable way and also to desist from abusing drugs and other substances that may lead them to commit crimes," said Kakohwa.