Nigeria: Govt Not Recording Calls, Others, Says Minister

The federal government has described as fake, the news suggesting that all devices are now connected to the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy's systems for the commencement of the recording of phone calls and monitoring of all social media platforms and fora.

The malicious message also further discourages citizens from sharing any messages or videos with political or religious content as it is now officially a crime and could even lead to arrest.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Ali Pantami, in a statement, said his office initially ignored the message so as not to give undue attention to the originators.

He said but the efforts of well-meaning Nigerians to get clarity and the need to ensure that all Nigerians are properly informed, has necessitated this disclaimer/public awareness.

"We are at a point in our nation's history where the focus is on digitalising the Nigerian Economy for the greater good of all, and divisive messages such as these are mere distractions," the statement noted.

It added that when the minister was the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), he initiated and passed the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation (NDPR 2019), which exists to protect the privacy rights of every individual.

"The minister enjoins all Nigerians, to disregard the propaganda which is aimed at inciting fear, and creating public confusion. The ministry is mandated to leverage technology for a digital economy, and will not engage in acts that would sabotage its mandate," he said.