South Africa: China's Ban On Wildlife Consumption Is an Overdue Death Knell for Lion Bone Industry

opinion

The Chinese government has placed an immediate ban on the illegal trading of wildlife and the consumption of wild animals. This follows a link between pangolin meat and the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite international outrage, South Africa is allowing a quota of at least 800 lion skeletons a year for consumption in South-East Asia, including China, where they're used for traditional medicine and tiger bone wine. They're not checked for TB and could be infused with dangerous tranquilisers used to pacify the animals before they're shot.

As the bones are consumed or used in food processing, the export is violating both South Africa's Foodstuffs Act and the Chinese ban on imports.

The ban imposed on Monday 24 February 2020 by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (China's top legislature) covers all forms of wildlife consumption and will have an immediate impact on exports. It said the move "aims to safeguard biological and ecological safety and effectively prevent major public health risks, among other purposes".

The latest findings on lion bones underline the wisdom of such a blanket ban, adding another dimension to the health threat from wildlife consumption.

The tuberculosis virus is tenacious. It can survive in bones ground...