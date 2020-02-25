South Africa: China's Ban On Wildlife Consumption Is an Overdue Death Knell for Lion Bone Industry

24 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Don Pinnock

The Chinese government has placed an immediate ban on the illegal trading of wildlife and the consumption of wild animals. This follows a link between pangolin meat and the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite international outrage, South Africa is allowing a quota of at least 800 lion skeletons a year for consumption in South-East Asia, including China, where they're used for traditional medicine and tiger bone wine. They're not checked for TB and could be infused with dangerous tranquilisers used to pacify the animals before they're shot.

As the bones are consumed or used in food processing, the export is violating both South Africa's Foodstuffs Act and the Chinese ban on imports.

The ban imposed on Monday 24 February 2020 by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (China's top legislature) covers all forms of wildlife consumption and will have an immediate impact on exports. It said the move "aims to safeguard biological and ecological safety and effectively prevent major public health risks, among other purposes".

The latest findings on lion bones underline the wisdom of such a blanket ban, adding another dimension to the health threat from wildlife consumption.

The tuberculosis virus is tenacious. It can survive in bones ground...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.