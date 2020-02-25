South Africa: The Political Trajectory of EFF Gauteng Leader Mandisa Mashego Remains Uncertain

analysis

As far as the Economic Freedom Fighters is concerned, the party leader in Gauteng, Mandisa Mashego, is still a member despite a report that she has left the party. True or not, political analysts believe this may be good for Mashego, but not for the EFF.

"My observation has been that Mandisa is too independent-minded and sophisticated for a Nazi-like party such as the EFF," political analyst Prince Mashele told Daily Maverick. "She was therefore bound to lock horns with demagogues like Julius Malema."

Mashele's words come after Sunday World reported on Sunday that Mashego had left the party due to "tension between her and red berets' leader Julius Malema".

Daily Maverick tried for comment from Mashego. Although she did not deny the report, she said she was "unable to engage on the topic at this moment".

However, TimesLive reported that the EFF had dismissed the claim, saying that nothing had been processed.

"We have not received any resignation letter from her. As soon as we get something we will let people know. She remains a member of the EFF," party spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga told Daily Maverick that even though Mashego was popular on...