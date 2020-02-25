South Africa: Bulls Get Kiwi Ref for Jaguares Duel At Loftus

25 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe will referee Saturday's Super Rugby clash between the Bulls and Jaguares at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Kick-off is at 17:15.

O'Keeffe will be assisted by South Africans AJ Jacobs and Griffin Colby, with Marius Jonker the television match official (TMO).

Earlier (15:05), South Africa's Jaco Peyper will be in charge of the Stormers' match against the Blues at Newlands in Cape Town.

Peyper will be assisted by compatriots Marius van der Westhuizen and Divan Uys, with Joey Klaaste-Salmans in the TMO booth.

On Saturday morning (10:15 SA time), New Zealand's Brendon Pickerill will referee the Sharks' encounter against the Reds in Brisbane.

Pickerill will be assisted by Australian duo Graham Cooper and Jordan Way, with another Aussie, James Leckie, in the TMO booth.

On Friday, Australia's Angus Gardner will referee the Lions' match against the Waratahs in Sydney (10:15 SA time).

Gardner will be assisted by countrymen Way, James Quinn and Ian Smith as TMO.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

