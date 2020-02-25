Nigeria: Edo Govt Establishes Sexual Assault Referral Centre for Rape Survivors, Others

25 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

The Edo State Government has concluded plans for the establishment of a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), as part of efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to tackle the incidences of rape and other sexual assaults, as well as cater for the needs of survivors in the state.

Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues, Hon. Maria Edeko, said this during a 5-day training course in Sexual Assault Trauma Counselling (SARC) organised for counsellors attached to the ministry to fast track the delivery of SARC services in the state.

The training course was supported by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme and funded by the European Union, and held in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, the Commissioner noted that setting up the centre will make it easier for survivors (victims) of defilement/rape to come forward for treatment and advice, which will eventually boost the conviction rate of rapists.

According to her, "Survivors (victims) referred to the centre will undergo a forensic examination, receive counselling, psychosocial support and be advised on and supported in the process of pressing charges as the centre is designed to render multiple services as a one-stop-shop."

As part of the programme, medical personnel from government-run hospitals in the state received specialized trainings in forensic medical examination, treatment and documentation as parts of efforts by the state government to address shortcomings in the medico-legal response to rape cases.

The training also featured a keynote address delivered by the State Coordinator of Child Protection Network, Barr. Stella Ojeme.

Participants were presented certificates for satisfactorily completing the course.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

