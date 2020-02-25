South Africa: DA - We're Not in 'Freefall' - the Polls Are Wrong

analysis

Contrary to projections made in two surveys conducted by research company Ipsos, the Democratic Alliance's electoral support is steady, according to the party's own polling.

This is an edited version of the DA's response to Ferial Haffajee's story from Sunday night. As we at Daily Maverick do not believe we should allow this space to be used for increasingly unwarranted personal, and sometimes hysterical, attacks on our journalists, we will, from this point on, edit them out. -- Editor

The basis of Ferial Haffajee's claim ("DA support in freefall, two new surveys show", Daily Maverick, 24 February 2020) that the DA's support is in "free fall" is based on two surveys which have major shortcomings.

The fieldwork of the Ipsos survey she relies on was concluded three months ago - a key fact she omits.

Much has changed since then. Let's rewind for three months. At that time the party's leader, federal chairperson and mayor of a prominent metro voluntarily left the organisation following the successive resignations of professional personnel such as the CEO and campaign manager.

The party was undeniably at a low point.

Many outside the DA marked this as the beginning of the end of the party....