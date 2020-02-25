South Africa: DA - We're Not in 'Freefall' - the Polls Are Wrong

24 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Solly Malatsi

Contrary to projections made in two surveys conducted by research company Ipsos, the Democratic Alliance's electoral support is steady, according to the party's own polling.

This is an edited version of the DA's response to Ferial Haffajee's story from Sunday night. As we at Daily Maverick do not believe we should allow this space to be used for increasingly unwarranted personal, and sometimes hysterical, attacks on our journalists, we will, from this point on, edit them out. -- Editor

The basis of Ferial Haffajee's claim ("DA support in freefall, two new surveys show", Daily Maverick, 24 February 2020) that the DA's support is in "free fall" is based on two surveys which have major shortcomings.

The fieldwork of the Ipsos survey she relies on was concluded three months ago - a key fact she omits.

Much has changed since then. Let's rewind for three months. At that time the party's leader, federal chairperson and mayor of a prominent metro voluntarily left the organisation following the successive resignations of professional personnel such as the CEO and campaign manager.

The party was undeniably at a low point.

Many outside the DA marked this as the beginning of the end of the party....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.