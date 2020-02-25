Kenya: On Form Kahata Eyes Europe Return

Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata is hoping his exploits at Tanzanian giants Simba will land him a professional deal in Europe.

Kahata, who joined Simba from Gor Mahia last June, has taken the Tanzanian Premier League by storm scoring five goals and providing as many assists for the leaders.

His latest goal came in the 3-1 win over Biashara United last Saturday which saw Wekundu wa Msimbazi take their tally to 62 points, 17 ahead of second-placed Azam.

"My target is to help the team win the league so that we can play continental football next season. I also want to continue doing better individually so that when I leave Simba I get a club outside Africa," Kahata told Nation Sport.

Kahata has seamlessly settled at Simba unlike a host of Kenyan footballers from his generation that have struggled in Tanzania. He attributes his smooth transition to former Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere as well as playing alongside quality midfielders like Jonas Mkude and Cletus Chama.

"There is no big difference between Kenyan and Tanzanian football. It's just that fans here are more passionate about their teams. Meddie is my good friend so his presence definitely made it easy for me to settle," said Kahata. "Simba also has a lot of good ball players and it's always a joy having such teammates since you just enjoy yourselves on the pitch."

Kahata has previously played professional football at KF Tirana in Albania.

Simba resume league action with a home tie against 16th-placed Mbeya City on Wednesday.