Kenya: GSU Star Picking Invaluable Lessons in Tunisia

Kenya men's national volleyball team opposite Abiud Chirchir believes his three-month move at Club Olympic de Kelibia in Tunisia is for the betterment and growth of the sport in the country.

Chirchir, the reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation National League Most Valuable Player, said he was picking valuable lessons that will come in handy not only for his local club General Service Unit (GSU) but also for the national team in future assignments.

Chirchir joined the North African club early this month and has played a couple of matches among them last Friday's 3-0 (25-17,25-23, 25-17) loss to Club Africain.

This is not the first time the Malava Boys High School alumnus has featured for a foreign club. In 2017, Chirchir was attached to University of Kibungo (UNIK) Volleyball Club in Rwanda for one year before returning home to join GSU.

"Everything is pretty fine. I have featured in some matches and I can only get better going forward," said Chirchir.

Kelibia are placed sixth with 25 points from 16 matches played in the 12-team league. They won the Tunisian Volleyball Federation league title in 2003 and boast eight Tunisian Volleyball Cup titles, the last coming in 2011. Tunisian Volleyball Cup brings together all the clubs that compete in the league.

GSU team manager Nicholas Kimeli said it's through such arrangements that men players can raise their standards.

"Chirchir is a good player and we wish him well in Tunisia. We look forward to have his services soon because I believe he will be better than he left," said Kimeli.

"Having players turn professional is a plus for the men national team and we hope that more doors will open for promising players to link up with various clubs across the world because I believe the country has good players it's only that chances don't come their way," he added.

Kenya Prisons duo of Michael Chemos and Sila Kipruto, who missed last year's play-offs, are playing professional volleyball in Saudi Arabia and Israel.