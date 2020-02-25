Sudan: Meeting On IGAD Protocol On Free Movement of Persons Kicks Off

24 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General (police) Al-Tiraifi Idris, has announced launching of work for signing of the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons by the states of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Developent (IGAD) organization.

The Minister, addressing the opening sitting of the deiberatory meeting on the adoption of the IGAD protocol on Free Movement of Persons at the Freindship Hall in Khartoum Monday, pointed out that the protocol aims at removing restrictions affecting free movement of persons inside the region for realizing continental integration.

He affirmed that the Sudan is working sincerely for realizing regional integration as well as supporting trade exchanges for the interest of the citizens, adding that Sudan, due to its geographical location, represents a junction for the routes of movements of persons in the African continent.

The Minister of the Interior pointed to the need to benefit from other regional experiences, such as ECOWAS, COMESA and East African Community.

