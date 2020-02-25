Sudan: Hasahisa Locality, FFC - Efforts to Achieve Revolution's Goals

Medani — The Executive Director of Al-Hasahisa Locality, Gezira State, Khidir Al-Zain, has stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination of efforts with the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) and the resistance committees and the locality to achieve the Revolution's aims and improve services and the livelihood of the citizens.

He stressed in a meeting in his office today with a delegation of FFC in the locality importance of unifying efforts for solving problems concerning bread and fuel supply in coordination with the distribution mechanism and owners of bakeries and fuel stations.