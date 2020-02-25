Sudan: Daglo - Protection of Civilians Is Top Priority

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Lieutenant-General, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, on Monday, affirmed that protection of civilians will be one of the RSF's top priorities.

Daglo, addressing a workshop on capacity building on Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law organized by the UNAMID's Human Rights Division, in Corale Hotel, Khartoum, has pointed out that the RSF has been working transparently and has nothing to hide , adding that it works in accordance with the law which preserves the rights of all, especially, the civilians.

"The implementation of the international conventions is high goal for maintaining the human rights which accepted by all" Daglo stressed.

He affirmed the RSF's concern on raising awareness and the continuous training for the basics of human rights through which these forces play its professional and effective role.

He described the RSF and the UNAMID partnership as golden and effective.