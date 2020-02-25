Nigeria: Lagos First Lady, Renwoman Partner to Rehabilitate Destitute Children

Street children in communities around Alaro City will be the target of a rehabilitation project to be embarked upon in Lagos State by RenWoman in partnership with the First Lady, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

RenWoman, the women group of Rendeavour, builder of Alaro City, Africa's largest new development, focuses primarily on empowerment of women in Africa, and this partnership is designed to rehabilitate destitute and disadvantaged children in the state, according to a statement by the group, yesterday.

Rendeavour, in partnership with the Lagos State Government, is building Alaro City, a mixed-income city-scale development in the Lekki Free Zone. Alaro City is conceived as a 2000-hectare development with industrial and logistics locations, complemented by offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares of parks and open spaces.

RenWoman's mission is to create an enabling and progressive environment for the advancement of women in the workplace through knowledge sharing, networking and leadership development to ensure the personal and professional success of women.

RenWoman initiatives are carried out by Rendeavour's team of women professionals in partnership with organisations and individuals committed to gender equality.

During a meeting with the First Lady last week, representatives of RenWoman and their partner, Rising Tide assured Mrs. Sanwo-Olu that the group would support her efforts at championing the wellbeing of children. "The First Lady is very passionate about the rights of children and women; and this is something that resonates with our objectives," said Adejoke Odocha, Rendeavour's Legal Counsel for West Africa. "We will work with her to take children off the streets and raise awareness for the rights of children in Lagos.

"RenWoman will work with the Lagos State First Lady to reverse the cycle of poverty, especially among street children and the disadvantaged in the communities around Alaro City and in Lagos State in general," said Funke Beke, Rendeavour's Real Estate Advisor. "This is something that we are passionate about in all the countries we operate in and we are therefore pleased to find a formidable partner in the First Lady for our plans for Lagos."

Responding, the First Lady welcomed the support by RenWoman and reiterated her commitment to partnering with organisations like Rendeavour focused on championing the rights of children in Lagos State. She also used the opportunity to call on parents and guardians in the state to ensure that children are not subjected to slavery, abuse or anything that is detrimental to their growth and development.