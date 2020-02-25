Eritrea: 4th Congress of Tourism Service Rendering Institutions

24 February 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The Eritrean Tourism Service Rendering Association conducted its 4th congress on 21 and 22 February here in the capital Asmara.

Indicating that tourism has the potential to develop during peace time, Ms. Askalu Menkorios, Minister of Tourism expressed expectation that the new era unfolding will have significant contribution in the development of the tourism industry in Eritrea.

Mr. Mohammed-Idris Ibrahim, D. G. of Tourism Service at the Ministry of Tourism, called on those engaged in the social service rendering institutions to play due part in the development of tourism industry in the country.

Noting that the objective of the association is to encourage social service provision institutions to provide effective and timely service to customers, Mr. Solomon Abraha, chairman of the association, presented activity report of the association in terms of achievements registered and challenges encountered.

At the congress 19 member executive committee was elected.

The Eritrean Tourism Service Rendering Association was established in 2003 and has over 4 thousand members.

