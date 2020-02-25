Cameroon: Bamenda Archdiocese - His Grace Andrew Nkea Takes Possession

Head of State's personal representative Paul Atanga Nji implores the clergy to the ministry of hope in challenging moments in the North West and South West regions.

The clock stroke 11 am on February 22, 2020 when the Papal Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea; His Lordship Julio Murat presented the December 30th, 2019 Papal Bull of nomination and went on to deliver the Apostolic blessings of His Holiness Pope Francis to His Grace, Andrew Nkea as the 3rd Residential Archbishop of Bamenda. It was at the Bamenda Cathedral Plaza where the Nuncio; Julio Murat told the awe-inspiring crowd of Christians, civil and traditional authorities that the Pope found His Grace Andrew Nkea suitable on account of many of his merits, firmness of faith, human virtues, good reputation and care for God's people. He prayed for mutual forgiveness for peace and serenity in Cameroon in the face of pain, suffering and uncertainties. It was also a moment for the Nuncio to appreciate the pastoral, generous and untiring services of Archbishop Emeritus; His Grace Cornelius Fontem Esua who retires after 14 years as the former Chief shepherd of the Archdiocese. It is a new era in the life of the Bamenda Archdiocese and a homily by His Grace George Nkuo, the Bishop of Kumbo challenged priests to continue to strive for holiness and sanctity for the ministry of His Grace, Andrew Nkea to be a blessing at a time when the Church and society more than ever; need Holy priests. It was a very special day for the Archdiocese, whose new Chief shepherd prayed for violence, hostilities and killings rocking the Eclesiastical province of Bamenda to stop. He availed himself as the preacher of the Gospel of Christ, a messenger of peace, a crusader for justice and hailed the civil authorities of Cameroon for concern since he was lifted to serve as Archbishop. He pledged unity, loyalty and obedience to Pope Francis. Faithfuls sang and danced in gratitude as the Laity chairlady, Edith Tanyi found in the Archbishop; a son, a brother, a visionary man, abundantly able to instill greatness in the community of Christians. Besides the personal representative of the Head of State, Minister Paul Atanga Nji, the Eucharistic event assembled several North West and South West elite; Christian Cardinal Tumi, a college of Archbishops and Bishops, traditional rulers etc. Born in Widikum 55 years ago; Archbishop Andrew Nkea was baptized in Kumbo, grew in Limbe, was ordained Priest of the Diocese of Buea, served in Mbonge and Nyandong. He was Professor of Canon Law in St. Thomas Acquinas Major Seminary, Bambui and later, Registrar of the Catholic University of Cameroon, (CATUC) Bamenda before joining the Episcopal conference six years ago as the Bishop of Mamfe.