Cameroon: Decouverte - Congolese Minister and MINAT At Japoma Stadium

Both Ministers were visible impressed with the architectural beauty of the stadium on Friday February 21.

Congo Minister of Interior, Decentralization and Development Raymond Zephirin Mboulou and his Cameroonian counterpart Paul Atanga Nji, on Friday February 21, paid a visit to the Japoma stadium in Douala scheduled to host matches of the CHAN 2020 and AFCON 2021 respectively. The visit gave both ministers the opportunity to savour the beauty of the Japoma stadium as well as to get a feel of the artistic jewel planted in Japoma. Both ministers visited the different compartments of the stadium including the conference rooms, video surveillance room, parking lot, the field of play amongst others. It was a happy Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji who from time to time was seen explaining things to his Congolese counterpart. Marveled with what he saw, Minister Raymond Zephirin Mboulou congratulated the Cameroon government for the realization of such a huge project. In his words "the stadium is very good and well constructed. I am very impressed with what I have seen. The video surveillance room is wonderful, to me it will ensure security as every corner of the field, and the entire town is under surveillance. The video surveillance room that will also connect other towns in Cameroon is a great realization and will ensure security during the different competition" he concluded. It should be recalled that as far as the African Championship Competition- CHAN is concerned, the Republic of Congo will be playing in group B in Douala alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya and Niger. After the visit to the Japoma Stadium, Minister Atanga Nji Paul also took his counterparts to visit the new bridge over river Wouri and the Douala port.