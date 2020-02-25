Cameroon: Covid-19 - Cameroonian Student in China Cleared

24 February 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Pavel from Cameroon who is studying in the University of Jingzhou has lauded the medical staff that treated him while in hospital.

According to report carried by the People's Daily, renowned newspaper in China of 20 February, 2020, "Pavel, a student from Cameroon is the first, and till now the only African patient to be diagnosed with novel corona virus pneumonia (NCP) in China." From confirmation on January 30, to isolation and treatment, till discharge from hospital on February 10, what struck Pavel the most in the unforgettable 12-day-long experience is that "be it Chinese or foreign nationals, as long as we work together, there's nothing to be feared in the fight against epidemic." The report by-lined by ZHONG Fei highlights China's fight against the epidemic in the eyes of the first cured African patient infected by the novel corona virus. Pavel, was said to be the "first, and till now the only African patient to be diagnosed with novel corona virus pneumonia (NCP) in China. The 20-year-old Cameroonian student has a Chinese name called "Dong Qichen". After learning Chinese for two years at the Confucius Institute in Cameroon and the Wenzhou University, he's now studying at the College of Agriculture of Yangtze University in Jingzhou, Hubei province. He travelled to Wuhan with friends in January and was infected with NCP during his time there."Soon after my return, I had a fever with a temperature of about 38 degrees centigrade. My teacher was very worried and asked about my condition by phone every one or two hours. I was so moved." Pavel was diagnosed with NCP at the Jingzhou Thoracic Hospital of Hubei Province. Sources say, regular disinfection, temperature measurement, and checks were conducted at the hospital. "My doctor told me that I'm doing well and there's no need for worry. My teachers and class mates call me every day. I can also feel that I'm getting better," Pavel stated. After his nucleic acid test turned negative, on February 10th, Pavel got his discharge record, which was densely packed with medical information, diagnosis, and doctor's advice. "During my stay in hospital, I learnt about Chinese medical staff's work load and the pressure on them. Their families and friends are worried about them. However, they are all brave, strong and united. They are extraordinary! "This experience fills Pavel with gratitude and admiration for the Chinese doctors and nurses.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

