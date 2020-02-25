Cameroon: Regaining the Fame of Yesteryears

Race goers were not disappointed last Saturday at the Molyko municipal stadium where animation was in high tone.

This year's race of hope brought about a metamorphosed atmosphere in Buea with greater animation compared to last year. Free from social media threats of last years, the city of Buea was much alive and conducive for the race with many thronging road junctions, sidewalks of the race track to cheer the athletes.

Animation

As testified by Mrs Grace Ewang of the cultural and animation committee and South West Regional Delegate of Culture, a total of 62 dance groups were invited to animate the city before and during the race last Saturday, 22 February, 2020. Race goers observed pomp and pageantry in the esplanade fronting the Molyko municipal stadium right down to "check point". Benefitting from a close knitted security apparatus, athletes from some six countries including France, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Central African Republic, Niger, and Uganda, had no qualms doing the task of 42 kilometres up and down Mount Fako.

Participation

Nearby school students gave this year's race a new pomp with their massive presence. The dance groups had to put in their best to harvest applauds of the young students who energetically cheered throughout the event. People were motivated to come out this year to watch the race due to a regained peaceful atmosphere in Buea. The participation of 16 foreign nationals among who four females added grace to the event. Some 288 senior category men hit the race path. 45 senior category women were registered. 48 junior runners in the category of boys, and 28 junior category girls participated. The eldest athlete, Tandah Titah Thomas, 82, registered alone in the category of 80 to 84 years meanwhile the youngest, Gabsibuin Philemon Rinwi, from the North West and born in June 2009 were on the starting block.

Organisation

Most of the planning work was done in Yaounde as only one major working session was held in Buea known to the public. Complaints of shortage of water were voiced by athletes this time to the embarrassment of all. This reporter watched pathetically some runners stretching their hands to empty plastic containers of water at the old BICEC junction as they ran up.