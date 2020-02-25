Cameroon Football - Golden Book Reviews Exploits

The book published by the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation (SOPECAM) was officially launched in Yaounde on February 21, 2020.

The 263-page Golden Book of Cameroon Football is making news within the circles of football lovers in Cameroon and the world at large since the book was officially launched in the Yaounde Hilton Hotel on February 21, 2020. It is one of the greatest publications of SOPECAM and comes after the Anthology of Speeches of the President of the Republic and the Golden Book of the Fiftieth Anniversary of Independence and Reunification of Cameroon. The Minister of Communication, René Emmanuel Sadi designated by the Head of State, Paul Biya chaired the launching ceremony in the presence of senior State officials among whom was the Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo. Speaking during the heavily attended ceremony, Minister Sadi said he was delighted with the massive attendance of the event which was testimony of love for football. Minister Sadi said the event was the celebration of the new born of SOPECAM, saluted the initiative of the corporation which comes at the approach of the African Football Championship (CHAN) that Cameroon will host from April 4 to 25, 2020 and the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) the country will also organise in early 2021. He considered the event as the launching of the two international football competitions. The Minister said the various achievements in football were thanks to the contribution of the Head of State, Paul Biya. He therefore used the occasion to transmit the encouragement and support of the Head of State to SOPECAM, stating that the publication of the Golden Book of Cameroon Football presents Cameroon as a great football nation. He declared that government would spare no effort to ensure the success of football events. The launching ceremony of the book provided an opportunity for football icons both male and female in the country from different generations to be gathered in one hall and to commune with the public. Football officials from different generations were also present in the event. Most of the football icons, especially those who gave Cameroon's football glory were present during the occasion. The Golden Book of Cameroon Football is a bilingual publication that reviews nearly 90 years of football in Cameroon, including national teams, clubs, women and youth football and training centres. It is subdivided into chapters with incisive and captivating testimonies of Lions, trainers, sports leaders and other informed observers. More important in the publication are highlights of the contribution of President Paul Biya's contribution to the promotion of football in general and the Indomitable Lions in particular. It highlights the glorious moments of Cameroon football under the New Deal regime of President Paul Biya. From 1984 to 2017, Cameroon won five AFCONS, participated six times in the World Cup, first African country to reach the quarter finals of the World Cup and second to win the gold medal in football at the 2000 Olympic Games.