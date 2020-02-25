Cameroon: Victims of NW, SW Terrorism - Association Appeals for Justice

In a press conference in Yaounde on February 21, CAVAT appealed to countries and friends of Cameroon to apply their criminal and conspiracy laws to those perpetuating violence.

The Cameroon Association of Victims of Ambazonia Terrorism (CAVAT) has called on countries and friends of Cameroon to apply their criminal, anti-terrorism and violence conspiracy laws to individuals of the self-proclaimed republic called 'Ambazonia' who are instigating violent acts in Cameroon. Led by Barrister Emmanuel Nsahlai who is lead Counsel of Victims of 'Ambazonia', members of the non-profit association granted a press conference in Yaounde on February 21, 2020 alongside some victims who have either suffered torture or kidnappings, calling on justice while praying for peace to return as soon as possible. According to CAVAT, individuals of the ghost 'Ambazonia' republic are in violation of a litany of laws and should countries hosting them apply their laws, the current quagmire rocking the North West and South West Regions will be adequately addressed, coupled with the efforts of government at ensuring a return to peace and stability. "Victims are suffering and need justice. We all need to bring our peace ideas together to stop this humanitarian crisis from degenerating," Emmanuel Nsahlai stated. On his part, the President of the High Council of Cameroonians Abroad, Dr Samuel Dongmo said women and girls have been physically and sexually brutalised with stories of psychological trauma abound. "Their suffering must not be forgotten and the fundamental principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights must not be flouted as far as they are concerned, in particular the right to justice for civilian victims of armed conflicts," he said. Recounting their ordeal, one of the victims, Elisabeth Mbinglo tearfully narrated how her father, the Fon of Kom was kidnapped, her two uncles killed and she has suffered attacks on her life, all because of the crisis and because she refused to share in the ideologies of the 'Ambazonians'. Former Principal of Presbyterian School of Science and Technology (PSST) Bafut, Derick Ndue who is currently suffering from partial visual impairment and deformed teeth as a result of his kidnap and torture says he wants justice to prevail. All in all, the association and victims want justice and a return to normalcy in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon.