Nigeria: Wueda Begins Construction of Storm Drainage in Warri, Uvwie

Warri — The Warri Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), has disclosed that the first phase of storm drainage project to check flooding in the area will commence soon from Uvwie council area of the state.

The project was designed to channel flood water directly to the natural water reservoirs surrounding Warri, Uvwie and its environs.

The agency therefore urged youths in the affected communities to corporate with the contractor handling the project so as to finish the project in record time.

Director General of WUEDA, Comrade Ovouzuorie Macaulay said this in Warri during a meeting the agency had with community leaders and the contractor, (CCC Engineering Company) handling the project.

The project, according to Macaulay, is projected to be completed in 18 months, but warned that if the project is disrupted by anybody, it can drag up to four years and above.

He said this was the only time in the history of the state that a comprehensive plan has been developed to ensure that the issue of flooding in Warri, Uvwie and Environs is resolved once and for all.

"This is the only time there is going to be comprehensive work on drainage so that at the end of the day the issue of flood in these areas will be over.

"We are calling this meeting so that the leaders in Uvwie communities can familiarise themselves with the contractor handling the project so that at the end of the day the project will not be disrupted by anybody." Macaulay said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He assured the communities where the drainage system will go through that they will be given adequate compensation where necessary before any demolition will take place, stressing that it was not yet time for demolition of structures that will pave way for the drainage.

Macaulay appealed to leaders of all the communities to laiase with the laiason officers that will be set to interface with them and channel all their grievances to them.

He however warned that any youths that wants to disrupt the project will be severely dealt with adding that the agency has zero tolerances for criminal elements.

On his part, the Chairman of Uvwie Council, Hon Ramsey Onoyake commended the DG of WUEDA for bringing together all relevant stakeholders in a round table assuring the agency that council will give them its maximum support.

"Uvwie people are peace loving people and we will accommodate everybody and we are ready to work with the company to ensure that the project is completed. The era when projects were disrupted is over. We are using this medium to encourage investors to come to Uvwie council to do business because Uvwie is peaceful," Onoyake said.

Some of the community leaders who spoke to our correspondent promised to partner with the company to ensure that the project is completed.