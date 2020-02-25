South Africa: It's Crucial That Mboweni Confronts the Climate Crisis

opinion

The world has entered a crucial decade for turning the climate crisis around. South Africa's 2020 Budget is where we should look for signals of the political will to take measures to meet targets for reducing carbon dioxide emissions agreed to under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Addressing the climate crisis is meant to be high on South Africa's political and economic agenda. South Africa signed up to the Paris Agreement in 2015 where nations agreed to a legally binding commitment to limit global temperature rise to no more than 2oC above pre-industrial levels and work to limit this to 1.5oC.

The signatory countries also offered national pledges, known as the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), to cut or curb their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Later this year the pledges that South Africa and other countries made in 2015 will be reviewed for the first time at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as the Conference of the Parties (COP26), scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

Before then, South Africa needs to strengthen its ambition and efforts to ensure the country does its part in ensuring that global temperature rise does not exceed...