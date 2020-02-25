South Africa: EC Premier to Announce New Partnership Model for Citizens to Work With Local Government

analysis

Faced with unprecedented legal action to dissolve dysfunctional municipalities in the Eastern Cape, Premier Oscar Mabuyane was expected to announce plans during his State of the Province speech on Tuesday to co-operate with communities and civic groups to ensure better local government performance.

A public/private partnership between municipalities, community organisations and civil society will likely be announced on Tuesday during Premier Oscar Mabuyane's Eastern Cape State of the Province Address as the province's government battles lawsuits to have two of its municipalities dissolved due to their unconstitutional failure to provide basic services.

Protesters recently closed the roads to Hofmeyr in ongoing protests over water and electricity outages in the town. (Photo: supplied)

In January 2020 the Makhanda High Court ruled that the Makana Municipality's council should be dissolved for its unconstitutional failures to provide even basic services to Makhanda and its surrounding towns. The Eastern Cape government and the Makana municipality have indicated that they will appeal against this ruling.

Shortly afterwards a group of community organisations in Komani and its surrounding towns brought an application for the Enoch Mgijima Municipal Council to be dissolved on the same basis.

Jacqueline Wijtenberg from Let's Talk Komani said following the filing of...