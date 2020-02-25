Tanzania: Erick Kabendera Freed, But Faces Hefty Fines

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
24 February 2020
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

Nairobi — The Committee to Protect Journalists today welcomed the release of Tanzanian freelance journalist Erick Kabendera but expressed concern about the hefty fines levied against him.

Today, the Kisutu Resident Magistrates Court in Dar es Salaam accepted a plea bargain and freed Kabendera, who had been held on tax evasion, money laundering, and organized crime charges since July 29, 2019, according to a report by BBC Swahili and local news reports. Under the plea bargain, Kabendera was convicted on the tax evasion and money laundering charges, the organized crime charge was dropped, and he was fined 273 million Tanzanian shillings ($118,000), according to those reports.

"We welcome the end of Erick Kabendera's nearly seven-month imprisonment on charges that were transparent retaliation for his critical journalism," said CPJ sub-Saharan Africa representative Muthoki Mumo. "However, we are deeply concerned that even after months in detention without the prospect of bail, during which he suffered illness and lost his mother, Kabendera's ordeal is not yet over as these cripplingly heavy fines continue to hang over his head."

The court ordered Kabendera to pay a fine of 100 million Tanzanian shillings ($43,000) for the money laundering charge, a fine of 250,000 shillings ($108) for the tax evasion charge, and 173 million shillings ($75,000) in compensation for the tax evasion, according to the BBC and Jebra Kambole, the journalist's lawyer, who spoke to CPJ via messaging application.

The privately owned Mwananchi newspaper reported that Kabendera already paid the money laundering fine, and Kambole told CPJ that the journalist paid the 250,000 shilling tax evasion fine today. The remaining tax evasion compensation is required to be paid over a six-month period, according the BBC and a statement from the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition, a local human rights group.

Read the original article on CPJ.

More on This
Tanzanian Journalist Kabengera’s Long, Costly Walk to Freedom
Jailed Tanzanian Journalist’s Lawyer Calls for Pardon
Health Status Unclear for Arrested Tanzanian Journalist
Rights Groups Seek Justice for Freelance Tanzanian Journalist
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CPJ

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.