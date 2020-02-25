Sudan: Plan for Enhancing Women Role in Peace Building

Damazin — The Ministry of Production and Economic Resources in Blue Nile State has revealed a number of projects and plans for empowering women economically and socially through building their capacities for participating in the peace-building and development processes.

The Director of Technology Transfer and Extension Department said the capacity building project aims at increasing income and contributing to achieving food security, social stability and empowering women economically and socially.

He explained in statement to SUNA that the rural women development department plan designed for the year 2020 includes ten school productive farms and 20 house gardens.