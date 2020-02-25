Sudan: Al Taayshi - 20 Percent of Civil Service for Darfur

24 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Member of the Sovereign Council, official Spokesman of Government delegation for peace negotiation in Juba, Mohamed Hassan Osman Al Taayshi, on Monday, announced that the government and Darfur track agreed that the participantion of Darfur in civil services will be 20%.

He told reporters after meeting between government and Darfur Track delegations, at Palm Africa Hotel that the two sides agreed on means for solving irregularities in the civil service for the people of Darfur.

He mentioned that the agreement assured on forming two mechanisms, the first concerning with study the historical irregularities of civil service for people of Darfur, and the basic issues that facing civil service, adding that the mechanism should work under General Commission of the civil service.

Al Taayshi, affirmed that this standards had been handled in all areas of Sudan in all tracks for making the civil service based on equality and nationality without discrimination.

