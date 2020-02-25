Sudan: Alliance of Peace Forces - Outcome of Negotiations Fruits of Revolution

Khartoum — The Chairman of Peace and Justice Forces Alliance (PJFA) and Head of Democratic Renewal Party Mustafa Al-Mana said outcomes of the peace talks which are currently held in Juba between the government and armed struggle movements would represent the real beginning of reaping the fruits of the glorious December Revolution.

Al- Mana has called in a astatement to SUNA for continuation of the process of achieving peace in the country in spirit of cooperation and responsibility towards a safe transference that achieves the goals of the Revolution.

He stressed that Sudan owns enough potentialities and natural and human resources to maintain stability and development for all.