Sudan: Irrigation Minister - U.S. Treasury, World Bank to Submit Proposal On Renaissance Dam in Next Meeting

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Professor Yasir Abbas has revealed that a proposal would be submitted by the American Treasury and the World Bank on the building the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is to be presented at a meeting to be held on February 28-29, 2020 in the United States. The Minister asserted, in a press conference at the Ministry of Culture and Information on Monday about transit waters, that Sudan contributed in all stages of negotiations on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, expounding the vision of the Sudan government regarding the Renaissance Dam, preservation of its water rights and signing an agreement that strengthens the national interest without causing any damages to any party in accordance with the rules of the International Law. The minister emphasized that the negotiations of the first filling and the annual operation of the dam have gone a long way in terms of negotiations, taking into account the interests of the three countries in line with the international law, pointing out that the negotiations do not concern the distribution of water shares among the three countries, reiterating Sudan's emphasis on joint cooperation among Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt, as it is a comparative advantage for the three countries; Ethiopia in the electricity production, Sudan for agricultural production and for Egypt in the industry.