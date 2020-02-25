Sudan: Irrigation Minister - U.S. Treasury, World Bank to Submit Proposal On Renaissance Dam in Next Meeting

24 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Professor Yasir Abbas has revealed that a proposal would be submitted by the American Treasury and the World Bank on the building the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is to be presented at a meeting to be held on February 28-29, 2020 in the United States. The Minister asserted, in a press conference at the Ministry of Culture and Information on Monday about transit waters, that Sudan contributed in all stages of negotiations on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, expounding the vision of the Sudan government regarding the Renaissance Dam, preservation of its water rights and signing an agreement that strengthens the national interest without causing any damages to any party in accordance with the rules of the International Law. The minister emphasized that the negotiations of the first filling and the annual operation of the dam have gone a long way in terms of negotiations, taking into account the interests of the three countries in line with the international law, pointing out that the negotiations do not concern the distribution of water shares among the three countries, reiterating Sudan's emphasis on joint cooperation among Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt, as it is a comparative advantage for the three countries; Ethiopia in the electricity production, Sudan for agricultural production and for Egypt in the industry.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.