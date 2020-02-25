Sudan: Ministry of Energy Signs Agreement With Schlumberger International

24 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Energy and Mining has signed an agreement with Schlumberger International to develop the oil and gas sector. The Minister of Energy and Mining Eng. Adel Ali said that the agreement is considered to open up cooperation horizons with Schlumberger International for the development of the oil and gas sector by increasing exploration, oil production and field development, pointing to the possibility of introducing modern and global technologies, training and capacity building of the sector staff, which is now experiencing major challenges. The minister expressed his pleasure over the return of Schlumberger International, assuring that there will be great cooperation between the national companies with Schlumberger International as it uses advanced technologies in dealing with the oil sector. The Representative of Schlumberger International Engineer Karim Badawi stressed that the agreement was concerned with the development and qualification of the security and safety cadres as a first stage, revealing that the company will introduce new technologies that increase oil production, referring to the opportunities of the oil sector in Sudan, which encourages the expansion of the company's investments, reviewing the possibilities and modern technologies of the company.

