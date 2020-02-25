Sudan: Experts Call for Support to Sudan in Fighting Human Trafficking

Khartoum — A number of experts and specialists in the human trafficking field have called on the international community and the European Union to support Sudan materially and logistically in fighting human trafficking, on ground that Sudan is a country of transit and preparation for victims, appreciating the efforts of Sudan in the combating of human trafficking at both the regional and international levels as well as the role being played in this regard by the Rapid Support Forces.

They affirmed at the Workshop on Human Trafficking and Ways to Combat it, organized by the Dialogue Center for Studies and Training on Monday, the need to strengthen the security aspects of political decisions, besides the involvement of the civil society organizations and universities in the operations for combating human trafficking which is considered as one of the biggest border crimes.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Rapid Support Forces, Brig. Jamal Gumaa Adam, has reviewed the efforts being carried out by the Rapid Support Forces in combating human trafficking at the Sudanese - Libyan and the Sudanese - Chadian borders and the areas that witnessing active human trafficking.

He indicated that the Rapid Support Forces aborted in last January an attempt to smuggle 243 victims, who were prepared in North, West and South Darfur States before leaving for Libya to join the armed movements there as mercenaries.