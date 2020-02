Juba — South Sudan Chief Mediator in Sudan Peace talks, Tot Galwak , on Monday, congratulated the Sudanese people, in general, and the people of Darfur , in particular, on the agreement reached by the government and Darfur Track on civil service.

Galwak told SUNA following the meeting that the two sides are serious in reaching comprehensive peace accepted by all.

He revealed that the delegation of the People's Movement (Abdul Aziz Al-hilo) will return to the negotiation table, today, Monday.