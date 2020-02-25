Sudan: Embassy in London Gets Assured On Conditions of Citizen Muquled

24 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Ambassador of Sudan in UK Mohamed Abdallah Idris has got assured on the health conditions of the Sudanese citizen ( has British nationality) Rafat Abdul-Hameed Muquled, Muezzin of the Great Mosque in London, who was stabbed last Thursday while he was praying inside the mosque.

The visit came in the context of the missions' efforts to follow up conditions of the Sudanese Community in UK and looking after their affairs and issues. Ambassador Idris visited the Islamic Center in London Saturday accompanied by deputy head of mission plenipotentiary minister Mohamed Husien and the Cosul Khalid Mohamed Ali where they got assured on Muquled's health condition.

Ambassador Idris expressed thanks to the administration of the center and the concerned British authorities for their attention and support to Muquled.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.