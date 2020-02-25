Sudan: Embassy in London Gets Assured On Conditions of Citizen Muquled

Khartoum — Ambassador of Sudan in UK Mohamed Abdallah Idris has got assured on the health conditions of the Sudanese citizen ( has British nationality) Rafat Abdul-Hameed Muquled, Muezzin of the Great Mosque in London, who was stabbed last Thursday while he was praying inside the mosque.

The visit came in the context of the missions' efforts to follow up conditions of the Sudanese Community in UK and looking after their affairs and issues. Ambassador Idris visited the Islamic Center in London Saturday accompanied by deputy head of mission plenipotentiary minister Mohamed Husien and the Cosul Khalid Mohamed Ali where they got assured on Muquled's health condition.

Ambassador Idris expressed thanks to the administration of the center and the concerned British authorities for their attention and support to Muquled.