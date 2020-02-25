Gambia: Brusubi 'Rotaract' Club Visit 'Tanka Tanka' Psychiatric Hospital

24 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

The 'Rotaract' Club of Brusubi visited 'Tanka Tanka' Psychiatric Hospital on Friday February 14th with items such as sanitary pads, second hand clothes, underwear, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, a bag of rice and cake, to celebrate Valentine's Day with patients and staff of the Hospital.

The president of 'Rotaract' Club of Brusubi Muhammad Faye, said he feels motivated and encouraged to do more by giving back to the community with modesty.

"We believe in making a difference in the business of sharing and caring in order to get a smile in return for our investment," he said. He said the objective of the Club is to provide opportunities for young people to enhance knowledge and skills in their personal development, in order to address the social needs of the community.

Omar Johnson, a Nurse at 'Tanka Tanka' psychiatric hospital commended the Club for the kind gesture saying the items will be very useful to the patients.

He urged the Ministry of Health to assist them upgrade the facilities of the Hospital and by providing an ambulance for transportation, bed sheets and taps; that sometimes they face water shortage.

"With all the challenges we face here, officials from the Ministry have never visited us to know our needs," he added.

The 'Rotaract' Club of Brusubi is a humanitarian organization that operates in the health and education sector by giving back to the community.

