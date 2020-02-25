Gambia: Sutukoba FC Tops Group B in Wuli Tourney

24 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

Sutukoba FC are currently on top of group B, thanks to Yamadou Jabai's lone goal, against Kolli Kunda FC.

The tough and thrilling encounter was characterized with shots and free kicks from both sides, but none could succeed in utilizing their numerous opportunities to goal.

Demba Bah of Kolli Kunda struck the first shot of the game, but Sutukoba's goalie Makkeh Darboe fended off the onslaughts.

Suty Darboe of Sutukoba FC failed to connect his free-kick in the 25th minute, deflecting off the net-minder.

It was zeros at halftime until Yamadou Jabbi fired in the opener and only goal of the game for Sutukoba FC in the 84th Minute.

Kolli Kunda FC did not rest on their laurel, but were not opportune an equalizer.

Currently, Sutukoba FC leads group B with 1 goal and 4 points

Kolli Kunda is second with 1 goal and three points.

Briffu FC sits at third with a point, while Bantunding are fourth with zero point.

The results of the previous game are as follows;

Borro Manjang Kunda 1 vs 0 Borro Sambarsas

Kolli Kunda 1 vs 0 Bantunding

Gunjur 1 vs 1 Sareh Gubu

Passamass Mandinka 0 vs 0 Tabanding

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.