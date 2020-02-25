Gambia: Sutukoba FC Tops Group B in Wuli Tourney

Sutukoba FC are currently on top of group B, thanks to Yamadou Jabai's lone goal, against Kolli Kunda FC.

The tough and thrilling encounter was characterized with shots and free kicks from both sides, but none could succeed in utilizing their numerous opportunities to goal.

Demba Bah of Kolli Kunda struck the first shot of the game, but Sutukoba's goalie Makkeh Darboe fended off the onslaughts.

Suty Darboe of Sutukoba FC failed to connect his free-kick in the 25th minute, deflecting off the net-minder.

It was zeros at halftime until Yamadou Jabbi fired in the opener and only goal of the game for Sutukoba FC in the 84th Minute.

Kolli Kunda FC did not rest on their laurel, but were not opportune an equalizer.

Currently, Sutukoba FC leads group B with 1 goal and 4 points

Kolli Kunda is second with 1 goal and three points.

Briffu FC sits at third with a point, while Bantunding are fourth with zero point.

The results of the previous game are as follows;

Borro Manjang Kunda 1 vs 0 Borro Sambarsas

Kolli Kunda 1 vs 0 Bantunding

Gunjur 1 vs 1 Sareh Gubu

Passamass Mandinka 0 vs 0 Tabanding