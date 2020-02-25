Gambia: Today's Victory Is a Dream Realized - Coach Jatta

24 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

Sukukoba FC's gaffer Nfamara Jatta labels his charges' triumph over Kolli Kunda a dream come true after an intense battle. It took a lone goal to wreak havoc on Kolli Kunda who put up a solid display in an attempt at a comeback.

He said: 'I am happy with my players. My boys are in good shape and I knew that we had to train hard to win our second game.' He reckoned it was a pulsating meeting with their lone goal the difference-maker while ruing the missed chances.

'I want to thank my team for their dedication to the game which has paid dividend and now we are leading our group,' he said with delight etched on his face.

He said: 'I will make it to the final and win the trophy and I urge my players to maintain the spirit.'

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.