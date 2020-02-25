Gambia: Today's Victory Is a Dream Realized - Coach Jatta

Sukukoba FC's gaffer Nfamara Jatta labels his charges' triumph over Kolli Kunda a dream come true after an intense battle. It took a lone goal to wreak havoc on Kolli Kunda who put up a solid display in an attempt at a comeback.

He said: 'I am happy with my players. My boys are in good shape and I knew that we had to train hard to win our second game.' He reckoned it was a pulsating meeting with their lone goal the difference-maker while ruing the missed chances.

'I want to thank my team for their dedication to the game which has paid dividend and now we are leading our group,' he said with delight etched on his face.

He said: 'I will make it to the final and win the trophy and I urge my players to maintain the spirit.'