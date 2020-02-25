Gambia: Bankers to Attend Training On Banking Compliance in Ghana

24 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Isatou Kanyi

Eleven Gambian Bankers are set to represent the country at a three-day training on Corresponding Banking Compliance slated for 19th to 21st February in the Ghanaian capital Accra. This information was disclosed at a press conference held on Monday 17th February 2020, at the Bankers Association office on Kairaba Avenue.

The regional training which is jointly organized by 'Making Finance Work for Africa' with support from African Development Bank and German Cooperation (BMZ/GIZ), is intended to stimulate banking compliance and trade finance professionalism and the countries selected for the training include Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

Alhagie Jeng, Director of Admin and Finance at the Gambia Bankers' Association, said the Gambia has a total of eleven Commercial banks.

He continued: "We are a group of bankers representing the entire country on matters related to banking and regulatory compliance poses a considerable challenge for local banks when dealing with their international counterparts.

Jeng noted that the complexity of national and international regulations against money laundering and terrorism financing, which are some of the sources of uncertainty for banks; that the training workshop will cover relevant modules such as compliance and KYC correspondent banking among others.

He disclosed that the Gambia will be represented by Mam Fatou Jallow, Ebrima Ceesay Sageye, Gaye Kramon Darboe, Vincent L Mendy, Modou Lamin Cham, Philip Sanyang, Jainaba Touray, Amie Secka, Lamin Kanteh and Annalen Kangakan.

