Gambia: After 54 Days Out in the Cold, Gambia's Lamin Jallow Plays for the First Time This Year

It was a sigh of relief for Lamin Jallow yesterday after being frozen out of Salernitana's line up by his coach for close to two months.

The Gambian was shoved back to the lineup starring for the entirety of the game's duration in Sunday afternoon's slender 1-0 swaggering over Lonovo.

The winger last played for his club in the Italian second tier December 29th 2019 and has found himself shelved out since on the heels of a falling out.

The spat is blamed down to Jallow's finger-on-the-lip gesticulation after he claimed he was riled up by a certain fan's constant hurling of invectives against his family.

He offered his apologies after getting trolled for his actions following it up with a video voicing his commitment to fans in an effort to pour cold water on the saga.

However, it appear his gaffer or the club board were still not receptive to the Scorpion's shows of contrition and decided to sideline him from turn of this year up until yesterday February 23rd.

In the interim, suitors have been hovering over notable among being Pescara, Lazio and a very audacious Al Ahly of Egypt -offers Salernitana's chairman gave cold treatment to.

It's unclear what led to coach Ventura's change of heart to resume fielding the Gambian coming on the heels of teammate Gondo's plummeting form as the pursuit for promotion hots up.

Notwithstanding, this would be positive well-earned and perhaps beginning of an end to the constant overlooking of the Gambian.