Gambia: United Purpose, Others Donate Jerseys to Regional Athletes

24 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Lamin B. Darboe

United Purpose and partners like IMVF, ADWAC, Alianza and CMS, donated full sets of brand new jerseys' worth D477, 000 to 2020 Regional athletes.

The jerseys were made available to the Regional Athletes through the Gambia Lower Basic School Sport Association (GLBSSA) at a presentation ceremony held at Friendship Hotel in Bakau on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony on behalf the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), Ebrima Sisawo, the Regional Director for Region One and Alhajie Ousman Bah commended United Purpose and others for their timely donation to Regional athletes.

"MoBSE really appreciates the donation from you and your partners and we assure you that the new jerseys will be put into good use," Director Bah assured donors.

According Bah, the jerseys were donated to the athletes for them to showcase their talents; that MoBSE as a sector will be ready to partner with United Purpose and partners at any time they knock their doors. He urged regional athletes to make friends with each other and advised Regional School Sport Coordinators to take good care of the jerseys donated to them by United Purpose and partners.

Lamin Jawara, the deputy Chairperson of GLBSSA on behalf of his Chairperson, hailed the good gesture from United Purpose and partners.

"Each region received 45 brand new jerseys of quality and these should serve long. Let me assure the donors that the Regional Sport Coordinators will take proper care of the jerseys," Jawara assured the donors.

Social Cohesion Assistant at United Purpose Baidy Sey, explained that their NGO operates in Regions 3 to 6 only; that despite this, they have included Regions 1 and 2 which are not in their operating areas as part of the donation. He informed GLBSSA Executive members that the presentation of the jerseys marks the beginning of the partnership between his institution and the GLBSSA.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.