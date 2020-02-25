Gambia: United Purpose, Others Donate Jerseys to Regional Athletes

United Purpose and partners like IMVF, ADWAC, Alianza and CMS, donated full sets of brand new jerseys' worth D477, 000 to 2020 Regional athletes.

The jerseys were made available to the Regional Athletes through the Gambia Lower Basic School Sport Association (GLBSSA) at a presentation ceremony held at Friendship Hotel in Bakau on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony on behalf the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), Ebrima Sisawo, the Regional Director for Region One and Alhajie Ousman Bah commended United Purpose and others for their timely donation to Regional athletes.

"MoBSE really appreciates the donation from you and your partners and we assure you that the new jerseys will be put into good use," Director Bah assured donors.

According Bah, the jerseys were donated to the athletes for them to showcase their talents; that MoBSE as a sector will be ready to partner with United Purpose and partners at any time they knock their doors. He urged regional athletes to make friends with each other and advised Regional School Sport Coordinators to take good care of the jerseys donated to them by United Purpose and partners.

Lamin Jawara, the deputy Chairperson of GLBSSA on behalf of his Chairperson, hailed the good gesture from United Purpose and partners.

"Each region received 45 brand new jerseys of quality and these should serve long. Let me assure the donors that the Regional Sport Coordinators will take proper care of the jerseys," Jawara assured the donors.

Social Cohesion Assistant at United Purpose Baidy Sey, explained that their NGO operates in Regions 3 to 6 only; that despite this, they have included Regions 1 and 2 which are not in their operating areas as part of the donation. He informed GLBSSA Executive members that the presentation of the jerseys marks the beginning of the partnership between his institution and the GLBSSA.