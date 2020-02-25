South Africa: Copyright Bill - Protesters Picket Outside U.S. Embassy

24 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Linda Daniels

Activists, unionists, and artists staged a picket outside the US embassy in Pretoria yesterday, in protest at the 'frivolous' petition by big US entertainment companies who complained about South Africa's pending copyright laws.

The International Intellectual Property Alliance (IIPA) complained in an 18 April 2019 petition that there was a lack of intellectual property protection and enforcement in South Africa's pending Performers Protection Amendment Bill and the Copyright Amendment Bill. The IIPA's complaint led to a review by the US trade representative (USTR) of South Africa's preferred trade status with the US, under the Generalised System of Preferences.

Established by the Trade Act of 1974, the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme, which allows duty-free imports from less developed countries.

Speaking from the frontlines of the picket, David Lydall, an organiser with ReCreate South Africa, called the IIPA's petition a "frivolous complaint" to the USTR.

He said: "The protest action today was organised to hand over our demands to the American embassy... so that they can conclude their review of the GSP in favour of South Africa, because it is harming our economy."

