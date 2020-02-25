South Africa: A House Divided Cannot Stand - DA's Fragmenting Problem

25 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

That the DA is becalmed, or even going backwards, is no longer in doubt. Pressure is building and it is difficult to see how the party will emerge from it without suffering serious damage.

Over the weekend, more information emerged which indicates that the Democratic Alliance is losing support among voters. Research by Citizen Surveys published in Daily Maverick suggests that the level of support enjoyed by the party fell to 13% at one point last year. That's a massive decline from the 20% it won in the 2019 elections. The party says, firmly, that it will bounce back from this, and that it will be able to redefine itself. But that process is becoming increasingly difficult. (Read the DA's reaction here)

The DA's problems in defining itself, particularly on issues relating to race, have a strong resonance with its forebear, the United Party, which lost support because it was not able to properly articulate its view on apartheid.

The DA said over the weekend that it disputes the poll finding that it has dropped to 13% of the vote, and that its own internal polling suggests it's still above 20%. It is hard to know if this is true....

