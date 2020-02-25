South Africa: Interview - Minerals & Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe

analysis

Anyone who wants to understand the thinking of South Africa's veteran coal miner, trade unionist, politician, ANC chairperson and Minister of Minerals and Energy Gwede Mantashe on energy and electricity matters, read on...

In this interview, Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence explores wide-ranging energy and electricity issues with Gwede Mantashe, including the War Room, emergency procurements, IRP 2019 and the need for new generation capacity, electricity customers as part of the solution, the role of municipal electricity generation, the electricity supply industry and Eskom restructuring, and the just energy transition.

On the War Room

We have seen a number of hastily announced, reactive, and some would say panic initiatives in response to the electricity crisis at Eskom, such as the President's Task Team, the Technical Task Team, the Nedlac Task Team, the so-called War Room, and the request for information (RFI) for emergency procurements, instead of proactive, carefully considered, robust, resilient institutionally formed policy initiatives. How will the Department of Mineral resources and Energy, as the ministry responsible for energy and electricity policy in South Africa, bring together these initiatives into something that is properly co-ordinated and directed towards resilient and sustainable energy and electricity policy?

My background is...