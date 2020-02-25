Mauritius: Covid-19 - Ministerial Committee Reinforces Temporary Preventive Measures

press release

The ministerial committee on the Covid-19, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, met yesterday to review the situation of the coronavirus both locally and internationally.

Accordingly, the Committee took several temporary preventive measures.

All foreign passengers coming from, or having stayed in South Korea during the last 14 days will not be allowed in Mauritius. Also, all foreign passengers coming from, or having stayed in the three Italian provinces affected by the Covid-19, which are Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna, during the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter the Mauritian territory.

As for Mauritians coming from the regions mentioned above, they will be automatically placed in quarantine.

The Mauritian authorities are also closely monitoring the situation in Japan and Singapore as these countries have been affected by of the Covid-19.

Further, passengers with symptoms of Covid-19, including fever and cough, will also be placed in quarantine.

It is to be noted that all measures that have been mentioned are temporary and will be subjected to changes depending on the international situation.

A total of 67 people are under observation in Mauritius. As at date 153 people have been placed in quarantine with a total of 86 discharged.

24 people are currently under observation at the New Souillac Hospital, including five placed in isolation and 43 individuals are under observation at Anse-La-Raie quarantine facility.