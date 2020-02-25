Nigeria: Chain Reactions Now NBC's PR Agent

25 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Chain Reactions Nigeria said it has been appointed as the new strategic communications and reputation managers to the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC).

Chain Reactions is the Exclusive Nigerian Affiliate and West African Partner to Edelman, one of the largest communications company with presence in 65 countries.

In the new role, the firm was expected to bring its wealth of experience to impact on the NBC's overall operations, enhancing reputation asset and the bottlers' communication with its wide range of stakeholders.

Commenting on the appointment of Chain Reactions Nigeria, Director, Public Affairs and Communications, NBC, Eze Ekuma, said: "Consistent with our global standard and NBC's contract review policy, we set up the pitch processes for appointing a qualified public relations service provider in July 2019.

"After the painstaking process that lasted months, we found Chain Reactions Nigeria as meeting the professional and capability requirements that we set. On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of NBC, I congratulate Chain Reactions on winning the pitch. I welcome the firm onboard and we look forward to a smooth partnership. We appreciate the outstanding contribution of our former PR managers, Integrated Indigo with whom we shared mutual respect while working together. We wish the firm the best in all its endeavours."

Speaking on the new appointment, Managing Director/Chief Strategist, Chain Reactions Nigeria, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, said: "For us at Chain Reactions, it is a privilege we cherish to be appointed to manage a global brand that has been driving the story of refreshing and impacting lives for over 100 years."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.