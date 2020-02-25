Nigeria: Chain Reactions Now NBC's PR Agent

Chain Reactions Nigeria said it has been appointed as the new strategic communications and reputation managers to the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC).

Chain Reactions is the Exclusive Nigerian Affiliate and West African Partner to Edelman, one of the largest communications company with presence in 65 countries.

In the new role, the firm was expected to bring its wealth of experience to impact on the NBC's overall operations, enhancing reputation asset and the bottlers' communication with its wide range of stakeholders.

Commenting on the appointment of Chain Reactions Nigeria, Director, Public Affairs and Communications, NBC, Eze Ekuma, said: "Consistent with our global standard and NBC's contract review policy, we set up the pitch processes for appointing a qualified public relations service provider in July 2019.

"After the painstaking process that lasted months, we found Chain Reactions Nigeria as meeting the professional and capability requirements that we set. On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of NBC, I congratulate Chain Reactions on winning the pitch. I welcome the firm onboard and we look forward to a smooth partnership. We appreciate the outstanding contribution of our former PR managers, Integrated Indigo with whom we shared mutual respect while working together. We wish the firm the best in all its endeavours."

Speaking on the new appointment, Managing Director/Chief Strategist, Chain Reactions Nigeria, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, said: "For us at Chain Reactions, it is a privilege we cherish to be appointed to manage a global brand that has been driving the story of refreshing and impacting lives for over 100 years."