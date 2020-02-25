Gambia: 'Trees Help in Poverty Reduction and Climate Resilience'

24 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Jarra Cham

A national forum on minimum tree cover on farms in The Gambia has outlined how trees could help in poverty reduction and climate resilience.

The forum is part of the ecosystem based adoption project objective in helping restore degraded farmlands and community managed forests and other ecosystem.

Speaking on theme; boosting resilience and prosperity through tree-enhancing on farm tree cover in rural Gambia, Environment Minister Lamin Dibba said the 2020 vision is to implement the plans of land degradation, adding that trees prevent natural calamities.

He however revealed plans of putting in place over one billion trees this year, while also assuring that a new forestry policy is on the way to protect the country's forest cover.

"We are doing this for society to change and for that to happen, the people must change. Trees could be used to transform lives of the people if they are well taken care of," the minister said.

Dr. Peter Minang outlined how trees could improve Gambia's economy, stating that if investments are made on mega wires, it would be a huge benefit for the country's economic system.

He said the economic part of trees need to be promoted, saying cashew is a valuable product to the country and can increase the economy at a greater pace.

Dr. Minang said the EbA study covered one hundred households and had shown that most of the food consumed during hunger periods are from wild fruits.

The EbA project is currently being implemented in the Gambia to restore degraded agricultural landscapes which will enable communities to generate direct and indirect benefits for them.

The baseline study for the EBA project has revealed that many communities are interested in tree planning but several constraints hampered the practice. These constraints according to the study include access to the right planting materials, technical knowhow and environmental constraints which largely has to deal with the amount of rainfall.

According to the ecosystem based adoption, addressing such barriers requires a concerted effort by all actors of decision making bodies and entities responsible to craft how tenure conditions could be arranged, how incentives could be provided. Access to proper planting materials could also be beneficial in this case.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zero Creativity? Diamond, Tanasha's Video Hit By Controversy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
DP Ruto Isolated as Rift Widens in Kenya's Ruling Party
Togo's President Gnassingbé Re-Elected - Preliminary Results

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.