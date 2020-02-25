Gambia: Queen Scorpions Leave Ahead of Wafu-Zone a Tourney

24 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Gambia national women's team will today Monday leave Banjul for Freetown ahead of the West African Football Union (WAFU) zone A football tournament to be held in Sierra Leone.

The tournament will run from 25 February to 7 March 2020 with The Gambia to open their West African football tournament against Mali on Tuesday 26 February 2020 at the Makeni town stadium at 2pm, before playing their second group match against Guinea Bissau on Friday 28 February 2020 at 4:30pm.

The Queen Scorpion under the tutelage of Mariama Boom Sowe last Monday were on camping at the Football Hotel in Yundum with twenty players and eight officials before their departure to Freetown.

The players and officials to travel to Freetown are as follows:

1. Aminata Gaye- Interior

2. Aminata Darboe- Interior

3. Amie Jarju- Interior

4. Binta Colley- Interior

5. Clara Gomez- Interior

6. Fatou Darboe- Interior

7. Metta Sanneh- Interior

8. Mbassey Darboe- Interior

9. Jabou Jobarteh- Interior

10. Penda Bah- River Angle Nigeria

11. Ola Buwaro- Red Scorpion

12. Adama Tamba- Red Scorpion

13. Awa Tamba- Red Scorpion

14. Mariama Ceesay- Red Scorpion

15. Awa Jawo- Red Scorpion

16. Kumba Kuyateh- Red Scopion

17. Mam Drammeh- Abuko United

18. Nenneh Jallow- City Girls

19. Haddy Wally- Immigration

20. Ruggy Joof- Gambia Armed Forces

OFFICIALS

1. Mariama Sowe- Coach

2. Abdoul;ie Bojang- Asst Coach

3. Adama Jatta- Goalkeeper Coach

4. Kaddy Badjie- Physio

5. Nancy F Lewis- Team Manager

6. Bintou Bojang- Kits Manager

7. Monika Staab- Technical Backup

8. Sainabou Cham- Head of Delegation

