Gambia: Queen Scorpions Leave Ahead of Wafu-Zone a Tourney

Gambia national women's team will today Monday leave Banjul for Freetown ahead of the West African Football Union (WAFU) zone A football tournament to be held in Sierra Leone.
The tournament will run from 25 February to 7 March 2020 with The Gambia to open their West African football tournament against Mali on Tuesday 26 February 2020 at the Makeni town stadium at 2pm, before playing their second group match against Guinea Bissau on Friday 28 February 2020 at 4:30pm.
The Queen Scorpion under the tutelage of Mariama Boom Sowe last Monday were on camping at the Football Hotel in Yundum with twenty players and eight officials before their departure to Freetown.
The players and officials to travel to Freetown are as follows:
1. Aminata Gaye- Interior
2. Aminata Darboe- Interior
3. Amie Jarju- Interior
4. Binta Colley- Interior
5. Clara Gomez- Interior
6. Fatou Darboe- Interior
7. Metta Sanneh- Interior
8. Mbassey Darboe- Interior
9. Jabou Jobarteh- Interior
10. Penda Bah- River Angle Nigeria
11. Ola Buwaro- Red Scorpion
12. Adama Tamba- Red Scorpion
13. Awa Tamba- Red Scorpion
14. Mariama Ceesay- Red Scorpion
15. Awa Jawo- Red Scorpion
16. Kumba Kuyateh- Red Scopion
17. Mam Drammeh- Abuko United
18. Nenneh Jallow- City Girls
19. Haddy Wally- Immigration
20. Ruggy Joof- Gambia Armed Forces
OFFICIALS
1. Mariama Sowe- Coach
2. Abdoul;ie Bojang- Asst Coach
3. Adama Jatta- Goalkeeper Coach
4. Kaddy Badjie- Physio
5. Nancy F Lewis- Team Manager
6. Bintou Bojang- Kits Manager
7. Monika Staab- Technical Backup
8. Sainabou Cham- Head of Delegation