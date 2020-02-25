Gambia: United Purpose, Partners Donate Jerseys Worth D477, 000 to Regional Athletes

United Purpose and partners such as IMVF, ADWAC, Alianza and CMS have recently donated full sets of brand new jerseys worth D477, 000 to 2020 regional athletes.

The new jerseys were available to the regional athletes through The Gambia Lower Basic School Sport Association (GLBSSA) at a presentation ceremony held at Friendship Hotel in Bakau.

Speaking at the ceremony on behalf the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), Regional Director for Region One, Alhajie Ousman Bah commended United Purpose and partners for their timely donation.

"MoBSE really appreciate the donation from you (United Purpose) and your partners and we are assuring you that the new jerseys donated will be put into good use," Director Bah assured donors.

According to Mr. Bah, the jerseys were donated to the athletes in order for them (athletes) to showcase their talents, adding.

He expressed MoBSE readiness to partner with United Purpose and partners at any time they knock at their door.

He urged regional athletes to make fruitful friendship with each other while also advised Regional School Sport Coordinators to take good care of the jerseys.

Lamin Jawara deputy Chairman, GLBSSA on behalf of the Chairman of the GLBSSA, Musa Mendy hailed United Purpose for the good gesture, saying such a donation was worthy celebrating.

The Social Cohesion Assistant at United Purpose, Bayedy Sey explained that United Purpose is only operating in region 3-6 but despite that, they decided to include region 1 and 2 in the donation.

He informed GLBSSA that the gesture marked the beginning of the partnership between the two institutions.

Meanwhile, each Region received 45 brand new jerseys.