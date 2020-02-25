Gambia: Jim Kebbeh Hails Striker Yaya Ndong Goal-Scoring Ability

24 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M S Camara

Gamtel head coach Jim Kebbeh has hailed his striker Yaya Ndong for his goal scoring ability, calling him a genuine striker who can score anytime the chance gets to him.

Coach Kebbeh made these remarks in an interview with The Point Sports during Gametl's 1-0 win over Tallinding United on their week-eleven fixtures of the GFF First Division League played at the Serekunda East Park on Saturday.

Yaya Ndong scored the only goal of the game after a superb finish in the second half, leaving Tallindinug United desperate and disappointed.

Jim Kebbeh further said that Yaya Ndong is a complete striker who respects what he does, adding that he is regular on training and also carries out any instructions given to him.

"Any moment Yaya Ndong is at the field of play, he can make a difference. The goal he scored against Tallinding United signifies that 'he is a genuine striker'," Jim Kebbeh said.

Yaya Ndong is currently the leading goal scorer in the GFF First Division League with 6 goals in eleven matches.

