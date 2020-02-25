Sudan: Man Arrested By Sudan Military Intelligence for Being SPLM-N Member

Rashad — The Sudanese human rights organisation HUDO reports today that military intelligence officers arrested 63-years old tailor Adam Suliman at his workplace in Rashad, South Kordofan, on February 12 for being a member of SPLM-N. He was threatened and released in the evening.

Following his arrest Adam Suliman was taken to the military intelligence office at Rashad military base, where he was interrogated about his political activities nine years ago, when he was a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) and candidate for the South Kordofan legislative council elections in 2011.

Suliman was released that same evening, after being threatened that he will be arrested and tortured if he expresses any kind of association with the Sudan People's Liberation Army-North (SPLA-N).

HUDO is very concerned about the situation of civilians in conflict areas and calls upon the Sudanese government to hold to account the soldiers responsible for Suliman's arrest and intimidation.

HUDO also wants an end to the state of emergency in conflict areas, since that state of emergency enables the Sudanese armed forces and its militias to carry out arrests at will.

