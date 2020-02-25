Sudan: Sit-in in Darfur Locality Offices Ends

El Malha / Khartoum — The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) in North Darfur and resistance committees in El Malha locality agreed to form a management committee to take over the locality offices from protestors. The resistance committee of the National Forest Authority carried out a sit-in in front of the Ministry of Agriculture on Sunday.

A dispute between resistance committees and the administration of El Malha locality led to the sit-in in the locality offices more than a week ago. Work in the building has been disrupted since.

The new management committee will hand the offices over to the security committee of the locality, so that they can eventually be handed over to the new executive director, that will be appointed by the state governor.

Part of the agreement is that the new committee will supervise and collaborate with the new executive director in forming resistance committees in the administrative units and districts of El Malha. It will also follow up on locality issues that are dealt with at state and federal level.

National Forest Authority

During a sit-in in front of the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday, members of the resistance committee of the National Forest Authority called for the removal of "remnants of the ousted regime and opportunists" from the Authority.

The protesters handed a memorandum to Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok calling for the dissolution of the Board of Directors and higher management of the National Forest Authority "and all the corrupt people working in the field".

They demanded that "forest lands and belongings of the Authority looted during the former regime" be returned. Some forest lands were acquired by investors that plan to turn it into a golf course.

The protesters demanded to get answers within a week.

